JAY — The beginning of August will be a busy time at Jay Baptist Church on Smith Avenue.
From August 2 to 6, Vacation Bible School for kindergarten to grade six children will take place at 10:15 a.m. daily. Workers from Child Evangelism Fellowship will do the teaching. Refreshments will be provided.
On Sunday, August 8, former Pioneer Girls from many decades will return for a reunion at the 10:30 a.m. service. The church will welcome them, their families, and friends with a coffee fellowship hour beginning at 9:30 a.m. Donuts, etc. will be available. Pastor Bestwick, who spent part of his own childhood at Jay Baptist, will share his sermon on how the church brought him to Jesus Christ.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Casey Abrams to perform Waterville Rocks concert
-
Nation / World
First evacuation flight brings 200 Afghans to U.S.
-
Sports
Olympics: Maine’s Rachel Schneider narrowly misses advancing to the 5,000 meter final
-
News
Djokovic loses to Zverev at Olympics, ending Golden Slam bid
-
The Franklin Journal
Pets of the Week