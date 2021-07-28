JAY — The beginning of August will be a busy time at Jay Baptist Church on Smith Avenue.

From August 2 to 6, Vacation Bible School for kindergarten to grade six children will take place at 10:15 a.m. daily. Workers from Child Evangelism Fellowship will do the teaching. Refreshments will be provided.

On Sunday, August 8, former Pioneer Girls from many decades will return for a reunion at the 10:30 a.m. service. The church will welcome them, their families, and friends with a coffee fellowship hour beginning at 9:30 a.m. Donuts, etc. will be available. Pastor Bestwick, who spent part of his own childhood at Jay Baptist, will share his sermon on how the church brought him to Jesus Christ.

