Sale

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will hold its last summer yard sale August 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. It will be an inside and out sale featuring goods, used household goods, dishes, small kitchen appliances and lots of yummy baked goods. The purpose of the sale is to raise money for building maintenance and repairs. The grange may accept donations, for information please call 778-6637.

Suppers

WILTON — Saturday, August 7, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church will hold its annual chicken barbecue during the second day of the Blueberry Fest. The meal is take-out only with ticket sold at the door only. For $11, meal includes half a chicken, coleslaw, roll and blueberry cake. The church thrift shop will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, July 30, the menu will feature baked pork chops and the fixings with dessert $9. Next week’s supper will be Sloppy Joes, potato salad and dessert. $9 Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would still like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

WILTON — As part of the Wilton Blueberry Fest, The Wilton United Methodist Church will be having a bake sale on Friday, August 6, consisting of assorted pies, whoopie pies, muffins, wrapped blueberry cake, coffee, soda and water will be available. On Saturday, August 7, a luncheon of meatball subs, grilled hot dogs, chicken, ham and egg salad rolls will be available, also blueberry desserts. Seating will be available on the church lawn. All church activities will begin at 10 a.m.

STRONG — Saturday, August 7, at 5 p.m., The Porter Lake Association will hold its 51st Beans at the Beach bean hole supper at Strong Public Beach, featuring great food and entertainment by the Merry Plinksters. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older, ages six to twelve $5 and those under five are free. In case of rain, the dinner will be held at the Forster Building in Strong.

FARMINGTON — Hot dog give away on the lawn of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., in Farmington on Saturday, July 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free hot dogs, watermelon, cookies and punch. Come and celebrate ‘Summer and Freedom’ with friends old and new. Donations will be accepted for the “Ecumenical Heating Fund’ to help those that need heating oil in the winter.

Reunion

FARMINGTON — The Class of 1980 from Mt. Blue High School will be holding a 40th class reunion (its the 41st but due to covid last year it was postponed) This reunion will be held on Saturday, August 7 at the home of Jon and Lois Bubier, High Street, Farmington, starting at 5:30 p.m. The band is Amber Jack. Hamburg/hotdogs, salads, drinks and desserts will be served. Please reach out on our Facebook group under Mt. Blue High School Class of 1980 if you have other questions. Donations at the door.

Service

WILTON — An ecumenical service will be held 9 a.m. Sunday, August 8, at the Bass Park gazebo by Wilson Lake. Please bring your own chairs. In case of inclement weather the service will be held at the Dryden Baptist Church on Depot Street. Communion will be served. All are welcome.

