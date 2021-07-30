VIENNA — The Vienna Union Hall (VUH) Association has been awarded a Sheltered Venue Operators Grant from the US Small Business Administration. The Grant of $6040, while small by comparison to others awarded to larger venues, will help the Vienna Union Hall to keep operating after having to shut down in 2020 because of the pandemic. Current VUH president John Archard said “This grant will help us keep the lights on and enable us to continue to bring quality entertainment to our surrounding small communities,” in a news release.

Speaking of quality entertainment, on July 31 at 7 p.m. the hall (5 Vienna Mountian Road) will feature John Archard with the Hiram Knightly Band. Admission is by donation. Do not miss this opportunity to see and hear some of Central Maine’s best musicians in a special small town venue. Masks are required for all those who are not fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

