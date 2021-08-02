Wilton Select Board agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

***Effective June 1, 2021, Select Board meetings will be held in person at the Town Office Meeting Room. Meetings will be streamed live through Mt. Blue TV: www.mtbluetv.org and will be available on the Town of Wilton Facebook page as a recording. The meeting is open to the public. For information on participating in this meeting remotely, please call Wilton Town Office at 207-645-4961 or email [email protected]***

I. Minutes of the Select Board meeting of July 13, 2021

II. Public comment

III. Consideration of approval of on-premise liquor license (restaurant) – renewal – Salt & Pepper Me LLC d/b/a Salt & Pepper, and Sugar Too

IV. Water department

A. Consideration of approval of Varnum Pond watershed grant consultants

B. Water line transmission project considerations – Heinz Gossman

V. Blueberry Fest update – Tom Saviello

A. Acceptance of donations

B. Closing of boat launch and part of Canal St., Aug. 7, 2021

VI. Recreation department

A. Consideration of parks and facilities use policy amendments

B. Request of funds from trust fund

VII. Consideration of remote meeting policy

VIII. Consideration of finance committee appointment

IV. Consideration of part-time employee wages

X. Manager’s report

A. County/Municipal Collaboration on ARPA funds

