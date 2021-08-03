JAY — Sweet Scoops LLC is now open daily at 258 Main Street.

Todd and Rhonda Harlow, who recently moved to Livermore are the owners.

“It’s always been a dream of Todd’s to have an ice cream shop,” Rhonda Harlow said recently. “For me, it was to have a bakery. We drove by, saw the place was for sale and thought it would be a perfect location for an ice cream shop.”

Sweet Scoops features a drive-through option.

“It works out nice,” Rhonda said. “We have a lot of older folks. It makes it easier for them not having to get out of their cars.”

Harlow has been baking for friends and family for years. They’ve been encouraging her to do a bakery for a long time.

“I get to bake while it’s not busy,” she said. “I ran a hotdog cart at Lake Auburn, have no other experience with ice cream.”

Sweet rolls, cookies, whoopie pies, and quick breads such as banana and pumpkin may be available on any given day. Ice cream sandwiches are another option.

When the weather turns colder and the ice cream part closes, Rhonda will be taking orders for baked goods through the holidays.

Sweet Scoops sells several cool treats. One item not often found at other ice cream spots is a mini banana split. It features all of the traditional banana split add-ons with less ice cream.

“This is the best idea,” Jessi Fortin of Jay exclaimed while waiting for her order.

Customers may choose between Gifford’s hard serve ice cream and a soft serve mix.

“The soft serve is a Hood product with 10% butterfat,” Rhonda said. “It makes a big difference, going from five to ten percent. It’s much creamier.”

Soft serve is available in vanilla, chocolate or twist. Eventually the Harlows want to get another machine to offer other flavors.

Bottled water, Pepsi products and chips may be purchased. Red hotdogs, chili, plus hot and mild sausage are also offered. Cheese, sauerkraut, and onions and peppers may be added.

Sweet Scoops is open 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

For more information call 207-754-3738 during business hours or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sweetscoops123.

