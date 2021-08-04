NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church August 1 service the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was read and the Invocation/Lord’s Prayer was recited. The hymns that were sung was “All the Way My Savior Leads Me”, “I Believe in a Hill Called Mount Calvary”, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross”. We concluded the service with Communion. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week.

The sermon, titled “The Word Was God”, and reading the scripture from John 1:1-5. Pastor Bonnie began with saying many people wonder who Jesus is. If you ask others, there would be many answers to that question. In these scriptures, it tells us who Jesus is. Jesus is the Word, was the Word, and the Word was God. Jesus is God! People might notice that in these scriptures that Jesus wasn’t “a” word, He was “the” Word. Meaning He is the only Word. Jesus didn’t come to this earth to reveal who God was, He came to show us He is God.

As people read the Bible, we see that Jesus is present in the entire Bible, He is concealed in the Old Testament and revealed in the New Testament. Just because He isn’t mentioned doesn’t mean He isn’t present. So, who is Jesus? He is the exact representation of who God is. Any questions about who God the Father is, Jesus is the only answer. Jesus is the only answer to any question we might have about our lives. According to scripture, Jesus is the creator of this world and us. In Genesis, we see where God the Father spoke, the Holy Spirit hovered over everything, and Jesus created. Having faith in Jesus brings us salvation for eternal life, He is always with us, He is our hope for today and tomorrow, and He brings us out of the darkness into His light.

Scripture says that “In the beginning was the Word” telling us that even before anything was created, the Word, Jesus, was already here. In Genesis, it begins with “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth” it shows us that God and Jesus was here before anything was created. For those who seem to doubt this, in Revelation 1:8 it states that “I am the Alpha and the Omega, says the Lord God, who is, and who was, and who is to come, the Almighty.” These words state that God the Father, God the Son, and the Holy Spirit, which are one, has always been here.

Another “was” statement is “and the Word was with God” gives us the image that God and the Word are one. As the last “was” statement says “and the Word was God” telling us that the Word, who is Jesus, and God are the same. People say they trust in God, but not sure about Jesus. If they are one in the same, if they trust one, they then, must trust both.

For people to be able to go to Heaven, they must put their life in Jesus. They must accept Him as their personal Savior, choosing Jesus, they choose life. There are four things that we all need and Jesus provides them all. Jesus provides light, He tells us that He is the light of the world, that if we follow Him, we will not walk in darkness. We also need air to breathe. God breathe into Adam for him to come to life. When Jesus ascended into the Heavens after He had been resurrected, He sent the Holy Spirit to us once we accept eternal life from Him. Without the Holy Spirit we are all spiritually dead. We need water to quench our thirst. Jesus tells us that He is the living water. If we have Him in our lives, we won’t thirst again. Lastly, Jesus is our food. He tells us that He is the bread of life and whoever goes to Him will never be hungry again. We need Jesus for our lives to be alive and well. If you don’t have Jesus in this world, you are spiritually dead, never being able to experience the true-life God has for them.

It is our hope, faith, and belief in Jesus that gives us life and eternal life in Heaven. He tells us in John 14:19 “Because I live, you will live also.” Jesus was here in the beginning and He will be here with us throughout eternity.

Announcements listed in the bulletin was that the congregation will be collecting Crackers for the Food Pantry in the month of August. The surveys handed out in the quarterly business meeting are due on August 1. If anyone would like to become a member or be baptized should see Pastor Bonnie. The prayer chain list will be updated, if anyone would like to be added to the list, please sign up. We are collecting donations for the backpacks/school supplies for the local schools. The Advisory Board will be meeting August 8th after the morning service. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected]. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: