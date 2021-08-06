FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School XC Course, July 30

2021 Spandits! Kid’s 1-Mile Trail Run Results (*denotes female)

Name                Age            Time

Parker Howley            12            7:29.9

Ben Farkas            8            7:50.5

Sam Farkas            13            8:05.0

Gaige Hetzell            8            8:37.7

*Rachel Farkas        10            8:52.0

*Marjorie McCarthy        8            9:28.3

James Civiello            12            10:15.0

*Reagan Quimby        10            10:34.3

*Lily Hanley            14            10:40.5

Sam Hanley            10            12:41.5

*Tabita Heseltine        11            12:48.3

*Afeya Fofie            7            20:41.2

Isaac Fofie            6            21:06.9

2021 Spandits! 5K Trail Run Results (*denotes female)

Name                    Age            Time

Pierce Coughlin            14            20:24.3

Henri McCourt                14            21:02.5

Luke Doscinski            13            21:02.8

Luke Farkas                15            21:35.2

Eli Hoeft                14            22:18.6

Owen Heseltine            15            22:29.3

Kodi Quimby                16            22:29.6

Tomas Cundick            17            22:46.2

Alex Hardy                16            22:46.6

Matt McCourt                50            23:36.0

Ben Hilton                15            23:36.6

*Bridget Reusch            16            23:44.7

Grayson Hoeft            14            24:05.6

Noah Civiello                14            24:33.5

*Cassidy Hardy            13            25:31.3

Randy Hastings            67            25:38.1

Jeff Ziehler                51            26:09.8

*Nora McCourt            14            26:47.7

Dylan Flint                33            26:59.7

Quinn Hoeft                11            27:12.6

*Moriah Reusch            16            27:19.4

Steve McCarthy            49            27:23.7

John Ireland                57            27:29.8

Wes Farkas                43            27:35.3

Steve Malloy                57            27:51.6

*Angie Casavant            42            28:19.4

Tim Meservier                26            28:37.7

*Julia Daly                49            28:50.9

Doug Hodum                50            28:51.2

*Beth Allen                63            29:18.8

*Brielle Tinker                15            31:16.4

*Audrey Civiello            8            31:57.3

*Karri McCarthy            49            32:15.2

Doug Allen                63            32:21.0

Benjamin Civiello            9            33:13.8

Gabriel Civiello            40            33:17.5

*Leyani Robinson            14            35:52.3

*Leigh Welch                54            36:25.1

*Penny Meservier            49            37:42.4

*Emma Charles            17            37:46.8

*Natalie McCarthy            15            37:47.1

*Lucinda Carroll            14            37:47.4

*Kamryn Joyce            16            37:47.6

Carson Zundell            16            37:47.8

*Abbie Cramer            17            37:48.1

Milo Thompson-Vought        15            37:48.3

*Mary Flint                76            49:31.7

