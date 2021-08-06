FARMINGTON — Mt. Blue High School XC Course, July 30
2021 Spandits! Kid’s 1-Mile Trail Run Results (*denotes female)
Name Age Time
Parker Howley 12 7:29.9
Ben Farkas 8 7:50.5
Sam Farkas 13 8:05.0
Gaige Hetzell 8 8:37.7
*Rachel Farkas 10 8:52.0
*Marjorie McCarthy 8 9:28.3
James Civiello 12 10:15.0
*Reagan Quimby 10 10:34.3
*Lily Hanley 14 10:40.5
Sam Hanley 10 12:41.5
*Tabita Heseltine 11 12:48.3
*Afeya Fofie 7 20:41.2
Isaac Fofie 6 21:06.9
2021 Spandits! 5K Trail Run Results (*denotes female)
Name Age Time
Pierce Coughlin 14 20:24.3
Henri McCourt 14 21:02.5
Luke Doscinski 13 21:02.8
Luke Farkas 15 21:35.2
Eli Hoeft 14 22:18.6
Owen Heseltine 15 22:29.3
Kodi Quimby 16 22:29.6
Tomas Cundick 17 22:46.2
Alex Hardy 16 22:46.6
Matt McCourt 50 23:36.0
Ben Hilton 15 23:36.6
*Bridget Reusch 16 23:44.7
Grayson Hoeft 14 24:05.6
Noah Civiello 14 24:33.5
*Cassidy Hardy 13 25:31.3
Randy Hastings 67 25:38.1
Jeff Ziehler 51 26:09.8
*Nora McCourt 14 26:47.7
Dylan Flint 33 26:59.7
Quinn Hoeft 11 27:12.6
*Moriah Reusch 16 27:19.4
Steve McCarthy 49 27:23.7
John Ireland 57 27:29.8
Wes Farkas 43 27:35.3
Steve Malloy 57 27:51.6
*Angie Casavant 42 28:19.4
Tim Meservier 26 28:37.7
*Julia Daly 49 28:50.9
Doug Hodum 50 28:51.2
*Beth Allen 63 29:18.8
*Brielle Tinker 15 31:16.4
*Audrey Civiello 8 31:57.3
*Karri McCarthy 49 32:15.2
Doug Allen 63 32:21.0
Benjamin Civiello 9 33:13.8
Gabriel Civiello 40 33:17.5
*Leyani Robinson 14 35:52.3
*Leigh Welch 54 36:25.1
*Penny Meservier 49 37:42.4
*Emma Charles 17 37:46.8
*Natalie McCarthy 15 37:47.1
*Lucinda Carroll 14 37:47.4
*Kamryn Joyce 16 37:47.6
Carson Zundell 16 37:47.8
*Abbie Cramer 17 37:48.1
Milo Thompson-Vought 15 37:48.3
*Mary Flint 76 49:31.7
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Business
At central Maine seafood eateries, lobster roll sales stay high while live purchases go low
-
Community Sports
Justin Pelletier and Jackson Corey win Tabers Weekly League season titles
-
Nation / World
Aide who accused Cuomo of groping her files criminal complaint
-
Schools & Education
Schools reopen with masks optional in many U.S. classrooms
-
Androscoggin County
Poland bonfire explosion injures a man and a teenager