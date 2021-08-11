Sales

NORTH JAY — August 14 – North Jay Grange is holding an Indoor/Outdoor Sale and Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Nice men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, dishes, household goods, small furniture. FMI- 207-208-9225

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, August 13, the supper will feature Pork Roast, potatoes, green beans, apple sauce and dessert. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would still like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

EAST WILTON – On Saturday, August 21, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a public takeout/pickup supper from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Baked Ham with Raisin Sauce, Potato salad, Vegetable, Rolls and Pumpkin Whoopie Pies for dessert. $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Reservations for meals are requested by 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. For meal reservations, you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366: Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area at a cost of $100 per meal

Library Meeting

LIVERMORE —The Livermore Library Association is having their annual meeting on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 6 p.m., at the Livermore Library on Church St., in Livermore. Updates will be given on the new furnace, needed repairs to the building, how the opening on Saturdays are going, and changes that have been made to the children’s room. Amanda Barton, librarian, applied for a Stephen King grant and will be giving an update. For more information you can e-mail Amanda at [email protected]

