FARMINGTON — Police Chief Kenneth Charles shared hiring updates with selectmen Tuesday evening.

“I’m pleased,” Selectman Stephan Bunker said.

“You’re only half as excited as I am,” Charles said.

New School Resource Officer Matthew Brann was unable to attend. Charles had new police officer Ethan Whitney and his training officer Ethan Boyd with him.

“We’ve talked an awful lot about our recruiting efforts,” Charles said. “Some of them have paid off. We’re lucky to have Ethan Whitney with us tonight. He’s from Kingston, Rhode Island.”

Related Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles shares staffing issues with selectmen

Whitney has been training with Boyd for a couple of weeks, Charles noted. Whitney is a graduate of University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminology and will be using the stipend for education benefits, he added.

“By all accounts he’s doing a really outstanding job,” Charles said. “After graduation he had been working as a direct support professional, working with people with pretty advanced mental health issues. Some of that is critical experience and training, being able to de-escalate, recognize people with issues.”

With a love of mountains, Whitney said he looked to Maine.

“My brother Eric Whitney has been here four years now, he kind of put me on the opening,” he said. “So far I love it, there’s a lot to do. I’ve been looking forward to working with you, with the department.”

Boyd has been a great teacher while Charles has been a great mentor, Whitney said.

“He’s a great example of what we’ve been saying,” Charles said. “We’ve got to find people somehow, get people to take a sip of the area and come here because of all we do have to offer.”

Whitney enjoys Jiu-jitsu, mixed martial arts and is exposing himself to the outdoors. He plans to hunt with his brother this fall. He has his license, he noted.

“He’s been a great fit for the town already,” Boyd said. “We’ve received a few emails about how his relations are with the public, people thanking him. I’ve been standing back, hearing how he’s interacting. He’s extremely polite, handles things professionally. I think that’s huge, he’s going to fit in great. Definitely what we’re looking for.”

Whitney hopefully will attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in January, Charles said.

“I’m glad to see the experience you have working with people with needs,” Selectman Scott Landry said. “That’s going to be a big plus.”

Brann started his career with Farmington in 2004, worked with the department for five years before transitioning to the Franklin County Sheriff Office, Charles said. The two worked the same shift for years while Charles was a detective there.

Related Kenneth Charles is new police chief in Farmington

“(Brann) worked his way up through the ranks, became a supervisor,” Charles said. “I know him well, we’re thrilled to have him here.”

Most recently Brann was the instructor for the law enforcement program at Foster Career and Technical Education Center on the Mt. Blue Campus.

“He wanted to dip his toes into those waters, did that for a year,” Charles said. “When the opportunity came to get back in to law enforcement, particularly working with kids and at the school, he applied. He was hired as our school resource officer.

“Bridgette (Gilbert) leaves big shoes to fill,” Charles continued. “Matt will be his own person, he’ll make his own shoes. I’m excited to see that happen.”

Brann is a certified academy instructor and has experience as a police training officer.

“He’s credentialed in crisis intervention training, being able to deal with people in crisis,” Charles said. “He’s a great resource with a lot of experience.” Brann has received several commendations at the Sheriff’s Department, he noted.

The department has a couple applications with both being new to law enforcement, Charles said.

“We’ve had issues, lack of numbers for a while,” Selectman Michael Fogg said. “It’s nice to see the chief have a little bit more of a smile on his face.”

Selectmen also approved several applications and an agreement.

A liquor license was approved for Chanthalaty Vilayphan of Readfield who will be opening a new restaurant at 168 Front Street. Formerly the location of Thai Smile, the plan is to open Sabaidee Thai Restaurant LLC on October 1.

Originally from Laos, Vilayphan recently became a United States citizen. She and her husband have restaurant experience. They will have access to the building Sept. 1 and will be making some changes prior to opening.

A new lunch wagon permit was approved for The Food Dude. Shelly and Takoda Zoebisch of Freeman Twp. will be serving tacos and nachos at Tumbledown Brewing and elsewhere as invited, Shelly said.

“We’re supposed to be at Tumbledown Saturday, so it worked out good,” she said.

An application was granted to move five poles related to the High Street improvement project.

“You’ll see another of these at some point,” Town Manager Richard Davis said. “There are a total of eight poles that need to be relocated for the sidewalk.”

Moving the poles will take them out of the planned sidewalk. The locations of these five poles are about 76 feet south of the Middle Street intersection to the Perkins Street intersection.

It was also voted to have Fogg fill the town’s seat on the Maine Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Committee with Bunker as alternate. Fogg had served as alternate. The change is needed as Davis, who represented the town on that committee, is retiring later this month.

filed under: