KINGFIELD — Western Maine Pharmacy has moved to a new location that offers customers much more.

Pharmacist/owner Audrey Parks said she started the pharmacy in 2011 at the former location in the downtown. Medical supplies and natural products are available, she said.

“We don’t offer homeopathic products yet, but are hoping to expand into that,” Parks noted. “We are grateful for the community’s support and look forward to continuing to serve the community for many years to come.”

The pharmacy offers a variety of services to assist customers with their health needs and goals. Through the medication sync program, customers may pick up most prescriptions on the same day each month. Mailing of prescriptions is available. Prescriptions may be transferred from another pharmacy.

Western Maine Pharmacy staff are certified to help customers find the right CBD product for common complaints such as sleep issues, pain management and overall well-being. While customers can speak with staff at any time, weekly informational presentations on those topics and more will be offered beginning Aug. 19.

Future presentations will probably be held Thursday afternoons or evenings, but times could vary depending on the topic, Parks said. Up to date information on all events is posted on the pharmacy’s Facebook page, she noted.

An open house was held Tuesday, Aug. 10, to celebrate the new location.

Western Maine Pharmacy is open Monday-Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information call (207)265-8020, email [email protected] or visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WesternMainePharmacy.

