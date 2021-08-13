FARMINGTON — Sunday, August 22 brings an entertaining afternoon/evening filled with live music and food while viewing classic cars at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington.

Revel in an evening with live music emanating from Gambol Creek, Jeff and Donna Wells while sitting in your car or at picnic tables enjoying fare cooked by members, friends and Deacons of the church.

Classic car registration will begin at 4:30 and end at 6 p.m. to be eligible for the cash prizes. Fee to enter a classic car is $5. Voting for first place $100, second place $50 and third place, $25 winners will be the spectators at the cruise in. Classic cars may arrive after 6 p.m., but would not be eligible for the cash prizes.

Two hours of music will fill the neighborhood with Gambol Creek. Jeff and Donna Wells are best known for their key board, guitar and vocal music. This well known Farmington/Florida based duo will surely provide a magnificent performance while you enjoy food prepared by church friends and family. A menu of Hot Dogs, Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, French Fries, Root Beer Floats, Soda/Water and Whoopie Pies will be offered at a reasonable price.

The car hop is free to attend as a spectator. If it rains, the event will be cancelled. The show benefits the Deacons Mission and Outreach Fund.

Questions will be answered by calling 778-4349, 778-6214, 778-3808.

