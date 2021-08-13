UNE
PORTLAND — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. UNE. Innovation for a healthier planet. Visit www.une.edu
• Farmington – Amber Marie Tewksbury and Avery Whitney
• Jay – Mallory Doiron
• New Sharon, Kamy Pooler
• Rangeley – Callahan Crosby
• Salem Township – Korin Griffin
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Bowling
-
The Franklin Journal
Dean’s List
-
The Franklin Journal
Briefly
-
The Franklin Journal
Tricia Bowering awarded FOWL/David Prince Memorial Scholarship
-
The Franklin Journal
Cruise In/Car Hop coming to Aug. 22