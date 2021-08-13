UNE

PORTLAND — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester. UNE. Innovation for a healthier planet. Visit www.une.edu

•  Farmington – Amber Marie Tewksbury and Avery Whitney

•  Jay – Mallory Doiron

•  New Sharon, Kamy Pooler

•  Rangeley – Callahan Crosby

•  Salem Township – Korin Griffin

