LIVERMORE FALLS — A public hearing set Tuesday for a special amusement permit for the Apple Pumpkin Festival and a Select Board meeting have been rescheduled to Aug. 23 due to a conflict of schedules, Town Manager Amanda Allen said Friday.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office. The Apple Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Sept. 25.
The board will continue a discussion following the hearing on whether to put a question before voters in November regarding allowing marijuana-related businesses in town.
