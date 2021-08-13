LIVERMORE FALLS — A public hearing set Tuesday for a special amusement permit for the Apple Pumpkin Festival and a Select Board meeting have been rescheduled to Aug. 23 due to a conflict of schedules, Town Manager Amanda Allen said Friday.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office. The Apple Pumpkin Festival is scheduled for Sept. 25.

The board will continue a discussion following the hearing on whether to put a question before voters in November regarding allowing marijuana-related businesses in town.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
livermore falls maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 6 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles