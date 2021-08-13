AUBURN — Tuesday, August 24 at 3-4 p.m., Misfits Rehab will present a talk online via Zoom. This talk, presented by Jennifer Marchigiani of Misfits Rehab, will go over what a wildlife rehabilitator does and how she got started as a wildlife rehabilitator. She will share some information about Maine’s wildlife, dispel some myths and talk about how to keep yourself and our wildlife safe.

Misfits Rehab is located in Auburn and was started in 2002. Its mission is to care for injured, orphaned and sick wildlife, with the goal of returning a healthy animal that can thrive to its natural habitat. While caring for an animal, Misfits Rehab provides proper nutrition, veterinary care, housing and handling to promote the best outcome.

This program will take place via Zoom and is open to adults and families. To register, visit the Events page of the library’s website — www.auburnpubliclibrary.org, contact the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email [email protected]

This program is the final program of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program, “Tales with Tails” during which participants have been reading, learning, and talking about summer, nature and animals!

For more information about programs the Auburn Public Library has planned for the fall, feel free to contact them.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: