JAY — Regional School Unit 73 directors were told Aug. 12 a plan on how to use ESSER III grant funding must be in place by the end of September, with public input accepted at the Aug. 26 board meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will be held at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.

“We were awarded $4.4 million for the ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) III,” Superintendent Scott Albert said at the meeting Thursday, Aug. 12. “We still have to write up a plan, put certain things in … If the public wants to give any suggestions this is an opportunity for that and at the next board meeting as well.”

This goes back to a year ago March when this (the pandemic) all began, Albert said.

Possible uses for the grant funds shared include:

Positions

Counseling

4 Response To Intervention (RTI) teachers, 1 per building

MS/ES shared secretary

Long term substitute in each building

Possible teacher at SMPS depending on numbers (possible Literacy class)

Special Education teacher

School nurse

Cost of belonging to WMEC remote academy

Remote Academy Liaison Stipend

Staff Development committee

Technology

Digital signs, each building

Professional Development

DATA-wise

Facilities Equipment/Projects

2 additional classrooms at SMES

Supplies

Hands-on activities, SMES

Right Eye Vision System

Music software/equipment

Books: so much per teacher at SMPS & SMES; money for ELA staff at SMMS & SMHS

Library books

The two classrooms at SMES would be built ones, not portable, Albert said.

”We looked at four originally, but the cost of two is like the cost of four in the past,” he said. Funds can be used on pretty much anything COVID-19 related through September 2024, he noted. “We need to spend 20% of that $4.4 million on closing the gap for students.”

When asked, Albert noted there has always been a building shortage at the elementary school. “We have enough staff, just not enough space for staff,” he added.

The money can’t be used to bring down the budget for towns, Board Chairman Robert Staples said.

Expanding the tutoring program used at SMES last year was suggested by director Lynn Ouellette. It had a huge impact on student learning, she noted.

Tutoring worked because kids were only in school two days a week, there was a long term substitute and the 21st Century program, SMES Principal Pat St. Clair said. The plan is to create a cohesive plan, kindergarten through grade 12 to help those kids, he noted. The RTI structure will be in place and Southern 21st Century Kids of F.R.A.N.K.L.I.N. can offer tutoring after school to hopefully get these kids where they need to be, St. Clair added.

Has there been any consideration of air filtration and air conditioning in the buildings, director Elaine Fitzgerald asked.

It’s a possibility, prices are being looked at, Albert replied. “I did find out air filtration is important but not as important as everybody’s making it out to be.”

Everything that’s been done was appreciated by Director Patrick Mulligan. Critical areas were looked at first, areas mapped out that will set the district up for the future, things considered not traditionally looked at, he noted.

“This isn’t about making anything up per se to the kids but to enrich their activities,” Mulligan said. He wanted to see more on the lines of the outdoor education program at the elementary school. “I don’t see anything outdoor related in this. I think that’s important,” he added.

Money for outdoor classrooms was allocated from ESSER II funds but the classrooms haven’t been built yet, Albert noted.

The plan has to be put together although there can be some shifting of funds later, Albert said. He wants to include some long lasting items. Albert has already talked with other administrators about what the district would be willing to give up when the grant ends.

