FARMINGTON — A Rumford man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl multiple times at a camp in Carthage, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Cole Gordon Franklin County Detention Center photo

Lt. David St. Laurent arrested Cole Gordon, 19, about noon Monday in Rumford on a felony charge of gross sexual assault. A conviction is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

“The multiple incidents reportedly occurred at a camp in Carthage,” Nichols wrote in an email, and alleged assaults started in mid-July.

According to Nichols, Gordon and the girl know each other but are not related.

The case remains under investigation.

Gordon posted $500 bail Monday and was released from the Franklin County Detention Center. He is expected to make his first appearance Oct. 5 at a Farmington court.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
carthage maine, Rumford maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 6 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles