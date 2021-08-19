LINCOLN PLANTATION — An unoccupied home and an outbuilding were destroyed by fire early Thursday in Wilsons Mills village in northern Oxford County.

A passerby contacted 911 after reporting seeing the fire at 334 Wilsons Mills Road around 1:30 a.m., according to Rangeley Fire Rescue Chief Michael Bacon. Firefighters from the Rangeley, Wilsons Mills and Errol, New Hampshire, fire departments responded, but the buildings were engulfed in flames when they arrived.

A NorthStar EMS ambulance was in route to the fire but a medical emergency occurred in Rangeley and NorthStar was diverted there, Bacon said. He requested an ambulance from Errol Rescue.

The house and outbuilding couldn’t be saved, Bacon said. Johnny Wakefield, a captain and public relations officer with the Rangeley Fire Rescue Department, said the house appeared to be undergoing renovations. The homeowner’s name has not been released by officials.

Investigators from the Maine Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause, and Bacon added it was unclear as of Thursday afternoon whether the property was insured.

Wilsons Mills is about 20 minutes west of the Oquossoc village fire station in Rangeley. Bacon said his department signed a contract this week to respond to fires in Wilsons Mills and will provide training and other services for the village’s fire department personnel.

