The Wilton Lions Club will hold its annual yard sale Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22. Tuesday evening, Aug. 17, the furniture tent is already filled with items donated by community members and businesses. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls AdvertiserWILTON — The Wilton Lions Club yard sale returns this weekend on Routes 2 and 4 near the Big Apple and Dollar General stores.

The sale, which is usually held in June, had to be canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club was able to save all donations since the 2019 sale, Bill Groder said Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, tarps will be removed starting at 7 a.m. with the sale starting at 8 a.m. The sale will close those days at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 22, the tarp removal will start at 8 a.m. with the sale ending at noon.

“It’s unprecedented in terms of the amount of things or ‘stuff’ as I call it,” Bruce Ibarguen said while sorting through a box of books in the book tent. “Furniture, books, clothing, odds and ends. Everything you can think of from golf clubs to yo-yos.”

A monumental task will be moving everything, he noted. “Fortunately we had a lot of people willing to hold on to their things or deliver them.”

Separate tents will hold furniture, clothing and books. There will be more than 600 feet of four foot wide display tables, made from sawhorses and plywood. Recent donations of long tables used in the tents allowed for more outdoor tables.

“With the amount of stuff we have, we needed that,” Ibarguen said. “We got some really nice furniture. Recliners, sofas, kitchen tables, dining room tables, bookcases, desks, dressers, coffee and end tables, lamps and accessories.”

The Comfort Inn donated many items when remodeling was done recently, he said.

“This is not junk,” Ibarguen stressed. “We’re doing our best to do away with junk before it is displayed.”

Lawn mowers, chain saws, tools, a garden tractor and sailboat will be found, Groder said.

Traditionally those items have been found closer to the highway.

“There’s going to be something for everyone,” Ibarguen said.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: