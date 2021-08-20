The Chesterville Family Fun Day was organized in just three weeks and was held Aug. 14. The theme was “Let Freedom Ring”. The parade began in North Chesterville and proceeded down the Valley Road to the Chesterville Town Office on the Dutch Gap Road. The flag raising was at 10 with the national anthem sung by Autumn Conklin.

The animal pen consisted of cows, goats, chickens, and rabbits. Free cotton candy, popcorn, and patriotic pinwheels were available. The fire department allowed children on the fire trucks, had coloring books, and plastic hats for them. The police department conducted free fingerprinting. Music was provided Travis Pinkham.

There was face painting, corn hole games, pick the duck from the water tub and more.

