SKOWHEGAN— The Hight Family of Dealerships celebrates 110 years in business by announcing a beer collaboration with Bigelow Brewing— Hight’s Tin Can Sailor—the first known brewery and auto dealership collaboration in the country. Together the two Skowhegan businesses have launched “Hight’s Tin Can Sailor” a Scotch Ale honoring the late Lt. S. Kirby Hight’s legacy as a war hero and business icon. Tin Can Sailor—a term use to describe Navy Sailors on Destroyers—plays homage to Kirby’s service to his country, and highlights his affectation for scotch, cigars, and most importantly his dedication to the community.

Kirby followed in his father’s footsteps entering the car business upon graduating from Bowdoin College. In 1941, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Kirb answered his country’s calling and joined the U.S. Navy. From 1942 to 1945 Kirb moved up the ranks as an ensign, midshipman, Lieutenant, and eventually the Captain of the USS Babbitt a DD-152 naval destroyer used during convoy missions in the North Atlantic.

As the Hights celebrate their 110th year in business they honor Walter and Kirby Hight’s legacies of building a business that has lasted through two World Wars, two Pandemics, and The Great Depression. “None of it would be possible without the confidence and loyalty of our customers and this community,” said Hight. Jeff Powers, of Bigelow Brewing ”Community is the cornerstone of Bigelow Brewing, just as it has been for the Hight family for the past 110 years.”

The Hights have announced that they will be donating $1 for each can of Tin Can Sailor sold to the the Skowhegan Free Public Library. “The Skowhegan Free Public Library was an organization that my grandparents Kirby and Grace were passionate about, it seemed appropriate to choose this organization as the first beneficiary of Tin Can Sailor,” said Sam Hight, Dealer Principal at Hight Ford.

You can currently get your four pack of Tin Can Sailor at Damon’s Beverage Mart in Skowhegan, the Skowhegan State Fair, and select restaurants. It won’t last long!

