Mt. Blue Regional School District Bus runs for school year 2021-2022

Bueses #4—#25

FARMINGTON —Students should be at the bus stop 5 minutes prior to pick up time. First day of school in grades K – 9 is September 7. Grades 10 – 12 join on September 8

These are approximate times:

First trip Bus #4, Weld – Colleen Kirksey – Driver. First pick up Chase Comer, Phillips Rd. 6: 12 Old General Store 6:27, Skoolhouse Variety 6:27, School Street 6:29, Weld Road 6:37 – 6:57 transfer Academy Hill 6:57.

Second trip Bus #4, Weld – Colleen Kirksey – Driver. First pick up Center Hill 7:35, Center Hill & Phillips Road 7:41, Dixfield Road, 7:58, School House Variety 8:00, Weld Road 8:09 – 8:39 to Cushing School and Academy Hill.

First trip Bus #8, New Vineyard, Route 27 – Bruce Boyker – Driver. First pick up Barker Road 6:30, End of Herrick Mountain Road. 6:38, Lake St.6:45- 6:52, Monument 6:52, Cowen Hill Road 7:04, End of Route 27, 7:08, Adam’s Circle – Fairbanks, 7:11, to schools.

Second trip Bus #8, New Vineyard, Route 27 – Bruce Boyker – Driver. First pick up Barker Road. 7:41, Barker-Stanley 7:43, Lake St.7:54-8:01, Monument 8:01, New Vineyard Rd- End of Route 27, 8:01- 8:20, Adams Circle/Fairbanks Rd., 8:21, Partridge Road, 8:23, Foothills Heights Apts. 8:26, Box Shop Hill 8:27, Law office, 8:28, to schools

First trip Bus #9, Starks-Lisa Nile-Driver. First pick up New Sharon Rd.,6:23, New Sharon & Pressey Rd-Sandy River Rd.6:24- 6:28, Anson Rd. 6:37, Anson & Faulkner Hill & Kimball Ln. 6:47, Sawyers Mill Rd & Anson Rd .. 6:50, Industry Rd. 6:52-7:00 to school.

Second trip Bus #9, Starks-Lisa Nile-Driver. First pick up New Sharon Rd., 7:35, Anson Rd. 7:51, Faulkner Hill & Kimball Ln.& ME 43, 7:59, Sawyers Mill Rd. – Mayhew Rd 8:03-8:08, Chicken St. 8:10, Abijah Hill/Industry Rd. 8:15, Industry Rd.- Clearwater Marina 8:15-8:30, to schools.

First trip Bus #14, Vienna/New Sharon – Alycia Stevens – Driver. First pick up Cumner Rd 6:25, Kimball Pond Rd, 6:38-6:44, Town House Rd 6:45 to Davis Rd 6:48, Town House Rd. 6:48- 6:54, George Thomas & Vienna Rd. for Transfers from #27, 6:57, to MBHS 7:10.

Second trip Bus # 14, Vienna/New Sharon – Alycia Stevens – Driver. First pick up Chesterville Hill Rd. 7:36-7:40, Stinchfield Hill Rd, 7:41, Vienna Rd 7:44-7:49, Cumner Rd, 7:59, Tower Rd -8:04 to 8:07, Kimball Pond Rd.,8: 14, Town House Rd/Davis Rd. 8:25, Town House Rd – Cape Cod Hill Rd. 8:28 – 8:43, to CCHS. 8:45.

First trip Bus # 16, New Vineyard – Nancy Richardson – Driver. First pick up Our Village Market 6:20, Anson Valley & Wells Rd. 6:25, Brahmer Lane Dr. 6:28, Anson Valley Rd.6:30, Church -Johnson-Taylor Hill 6:38, Church St. 6:40, Holley Road, 6:55 – 7:04, Foothills Heights Apts.,7:05, Box Shop Hill 7:08, Law Office 7:09, to school.

Second trip Bus #16, New Vineyard – Nancy Richardson – Driver. First pick up Our Village Market 7:44, Anson Valley Rd. 7:48, Holbrook Rd. 7:52, Brahmer Rd/Lane Farm turnaround 7:58, Anson Valley Rd. 8:01 -8:06, Church -Johnson-Taylor Hill 8:10, Church Street, 8:24, Holley Road,8:30- 8:39, to schools.

First trip Bus #17- Paul Delucia – Driver. First pick up Egypt Pond Rd, 6:30, Sanborn Hill Rd, 6:34, East Rd. 6:38, French Road 6:40, West Rd. 6:42, Norcross Hill, 6:49, Gordon Hill Rd & Ridge 6:50, Ridge Road Horseshoe Pond Rd 6:53-6:59, End of Adams/Ridge Road, 7:00, Valley Rd. 7:05, to MBC, 7:14.

Second trip Bus #17- Paul Delucia- Driver. lower part of Chesterville – Paul Delucia – Driver. First pick up Adams Rd/Ridge Road 8:05, Norcross Hill Rd 8:10, West Road 8:12, East Rd. 8:19, Sanborn Hill, 8:23, Egypt Pond Rd 8:26,Tower Road, 8:30, to Cape Cod Hill School, 8:42.

First trip Bus # 18, West Mills, Industry-Alisha Durrell-Driver. First pick up Shaw Hill/Chick Rd. 6:22, Rand Road, 6:27 – 6:36, Route 148,6:36 – 6:40, Federal Row, 6:42, Moe Cove 6:46, Times Square 6,54, Industry Rd.- Skunk Hollow Rd 6:56-7:08, to Middle School 7:10.

Second trip Bus #18, West Mills, Industry-Alisha Durrell – Driver. First pick up Shaw Hill/Chick Road, 7:45, Rand Road, 7:50, Federal Row/Moe Cove Rd, 8: I 0, West Mills Road – Industry Road 8: 18 – 8:30, Perham Street to Fairview Ave, 8:31, to school, 8:35.

First trip Bus #21, Route 133, North Chesterville – Alice Mullen – Driver. First pick up Wilton Rd. 6:55, Route 133 to Jay town line, 6:56-6:58, McCrillis Comer! Route 1567:00, Route 156 to North Chesterville, 7:00-7:06, Lucy Knowles Rd.7:07, Whittier Road, 7:11 -7:17, to schools.

Second trip Bus #21, Route 133, North Chesterville – Alice Mullen – Driver. First pick up Wilton Rd. 7:48, Pro Nails 7:50, Red Schoolhouse Road, 7:52, Route 133, 7:59, Hammond Rd. 8:00, McCrillis Comer 8:06, Wilton Road 8: 12, Knowlton Comer Road, 8: 15-8:28, Wilton Road 8:29, to schools.

First trip Bus #22, New Sharon, Weeks Mills Rd, Farmington Falls – Matt DeBaets – Driver. First pick up Weeks Mills Road, 6:20, Starks Road, 6:29 , Beans Comer Rd. 6:48, Glenn Harris Rd 6:50, Fire Station 7:02, Route 2 just past Weeks Mills Road to Farmington Falls, 7:03 – 7: 10, to schools.

Second trip Bus #22, New Sharon, Weeks Mills Rd, Farmington Falls – Matt DeBaets – Driver. Weeks Mills Road to Route 2, 7:42 – 7:54, Farmington Falls Rd., 7:55-8:08, Starks Road, 8:09, Beans Comer Rd., 8: 16, Glenn Harris Rd., 8:23, to Cape Cod Hill School 8:40.

First trip Bus #23, Temple – Valerie Floyd – Driver. First pick up Day Mountain Road, 6:45 – 6:50, Intervale Road, 6:50 – 6:55, Mitchell Brook Road, 6:57, Iisalo Rd.,6:59, Orchard Hill Road, 7:01, Comer Orchard Hill Road and Varnum Pond Road, 7:02, Varnum Pond Road, 7:03 – 7:08, Marvel SI. 7:09, Madore’s Market 7: 10, to schools.

Second trip Bus #23, Temple – Valerie Floyd – Driver. First pick up Intervale Road, 8:00, Day MI. Road 8:05, Intervale Rd. 8:08, Iisalo Rd., 8:14, Varnum Pond Road, 8:20, Marvel SI. West Farmington, 8:29, to schools.

First trip Bus #24, Wilton, East Dixfield – Nicole Ibarguen – Driver. First pick up on Pond Road, 6:26, across Pond Road to Route 2, 6:28, tum right onto Route 2 toward East Dixfield to More Acres Road, 6:33, Post Office 6:35: Route 2 West, 6:37-6:43 toward Intersection Lake Road, 6:43, Walker Hill Rd.,6:45-6:53, Bass Park, 6:56, Academy Hill school at 7:00, to schools.

Second trip Bus #24, Wilton, East Dixfield – Nicole Ibarguen – Driver. First pick up Pond Road, 8:00 – 8:03, Moore Acres Road, 8:08 – 8: I 0, Route 2 to Lake Road, 8: 14 – 8:20, Bass Park 8:25, to Wilton Schools.

First trip Bus #25, Temple, West Farmington – Paul Conant – Driver. First pick up Voter Hill Road 6:38, Mohawk to Morrison Hill, 6:40, Lyle Hall Rd. 6:41, Morrison Hill, 6:44, Morrison & Voter intersection, 6:46, intersection Marvel Street, 6:49, Clover Mill Road, 6:51, Porter Hill 6:55, Owen Mann Rd 7:00, Town Farm Road 7:09 – 7:014, Brickyard Road, 7: 15, Whittier Rd. 7: 15 to school.

Second trip Bus #25, Temple, West Farmington – Paul Conant – Driver. First pick up Intersection of Shawnee/Mohawk! Voter Hill, 8:00, Morrison Hill 8:03-8:07, Voter Hill/Dunham, 8:09, Clover Mill Road 8: II, Porter Hill, 8: 14, Owen Mann Rd.8: 18, Town Farm Road to Madore’s Market, 8:29 – 8:35, to schools.

