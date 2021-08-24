WILTON — Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County is hosting a restorative justice youth conference for middle-and-high-school students called “Now is Our Time” Saturday, Aug. 29, at Kineowatha Park.

The intentions of the conference are to help students foster “connections and communication skills that break down stigmas to create change in policies” via “restorative practices,” explained HCC’s Janis Walker. The conference will focus on promoting and teaching restorative practices in schools such as “alternatives to suspensions” and other reigning disciplinary tactics.

The conference was planned by HCC staff, Maine Youth Action Network and four “hardworking young people in our community,” according to Walker.

Walker said it was important that young people be involved in the planning process.

“(The students) have spent countless hours on their summer vacation researching and completing trainings on restorative practices and have planned activities and workshops that they will help facilitate,” Walker said.

Walker said there are four goals of the conference regarding community connection, communication and exploring emotions:

• “Explore the intersections of restorative practices as an alternative to suspension.”

• “Build and practice restorative communication skills that strengthen community and build empathy.”

• “Identify opportunities for community-building within schools that promotes restorative practices”

• “Aid participants in the feeling of connectedness with their communities and increase the feeling of ‘mattering.'”

“All” students from Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties are invited to attend. Workshops will be held alongside “fun activities,” “ice breakers,” and “opportunities to win prizes.”

“We want all youth voices to be heard and want everyone to feel like they matter in their community because they most certainly do,” Walker explained. “The emphasis on ‘all’ students is made because this conference is for everyone, and no one should feel like they aren’t ‘worthy’ to attend.”

The “Now is Our Time” conference will be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at Kineowatha Park in Wilton.

filed under: