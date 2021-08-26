FARMINGTON — The mill rate for taxes will be lower this year even though selectmen approved the higher of three options.

The tax rate approved Tuesday, Aug. 24, appropriates $175,000 for the Downtown TIF (Tax Increment Financing District), has an overlay of almost $66,952 and a mill rate of $19.20 per $1,000 valuation. The vote was 4-1 with Selectmen Joshua Bell, Stephan Bunker, Scott Landry and Matthew Smith in favor and Selectman Michael Fogg opposed.

The three rate choices vary based on the amount appropriated for the Downtown TIF, Town Manager Richard Davis said prior to the vote.

The options are $135,000 for the TIF with a $65,803 overlay and mill rate of $19.12 per $1,000 valuation; $150,000 for the TIF with almost $66,234 overlay and mill rate of $19.15; and $175,000 TIF with almost $66,952 overlay and mill rate of $19.20.

“I told you at a prior meeting we would need at least $135,000 for what’s already been approved for the High Street lighting project,” Davis noted. “I don’t think $175,000 is necessary. You’ve never approved that much, usually do between $125,000 to $150,000. If you choose the $150,000 that results in a mill rate of 0.01915 or $19.15 per $1,000 valuation.”

That would be a decrease of 55 cents per $1,000 from the $19.70 approved in 2020, Davis said.

What is the balance of overlay for businesses that might ask for an appeal, Bell asked.

Davis didn’t have the figure but estimated less than $10,000.

“There’s always that threat overhanging,” he stated. “Our assessor is among the very best in the state. I believe him, trust him.”

The assessor said Naples has a $300,000 overlay, Davis noted. Farmington does have a couple of big accounts, he added.

A revaluation will be completed next year, people may be asking why their taxes are so high, Bell said. No one comes in because their taxes are going down, he added.

“I tend to go along with what the assessor’s recommendation is,” Davis said.

Any unused overlay would go into the undesignated fund balance, Davis confirmed when asked by Bunker.

“I don’t think it hurts to put a little extra in the TIF account,” Bell said. “Taxes will decrease.”

Smith agreed. It would be foolish not to, he said.

The increase in revenue sharing from the state is helping, Davis said. There will be one fire truck payment next year and the town garage will be paid off, he noted.

Putting $150,000 in the TIF is a little more than usual and still lowers the tax rate, Fogg said.

In other business, Davis was presented with a State of Maine flag that had flown over the state Capital by Landry, who is also a state legislator. The flag was in recognition of Davis’ upcoming retirement on Friday.

“In appreciation from the State of Maine to Richard Davis of Wilton who is retiring as Farmington Town Manager after 20 years of service,” Landry read from the legislative sentiment.

Davis was previously town manager of Wilton for 13 years and for Buckfield four years prior to that, Landry noted. Davis has twice been named the Linc Stackpole Manager of the Year and served on a number of state and civic organizations, Landry continued.

“I’m speechless,” Davis said. “I really appreciate it. It’s been a great ride, 20 years. I think managers always try to leave things just a little better than they found them. I love the town, love the people. It’s in good hands going forward. I wish you all great luck and great success.”

“It was a pleasure to work with you,” Smith said. “I think we’re all better for having worked with you. During the hiring process we were told, ‘you guys don’t make headlines.’ A lot of that is because of the leadership.”

filed under: