JAY — Regional School Unit 73 Food Service Director Laura Merrill is encouraging families to complete the meal benefit application.

She informed directors at their meeting Thursday evening, Aug. 26, that collecting the data provided on the applications may be difficult. “We’re pushing hard to capture as much of that data as we can,” Merrill said. “A lot of our grants and funding are based off if we meet the threshold.”

A letter to parents, meal information and the application are available on the district’s website under Information Food Service.

Last year the federal government stepped in to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students, and it plans to continue that program through the 2021-22 school year. Maine plans to continue offering free meals in 2022-23 and beyond.

Director Lynn Ouellette thought the Maine School Board Association was assisting with the collection of data.

“We’ve worked cooperatively, put an information packet out to send a consistent message throughout the state, approach it in a positive way,” Merrill said.

During the eight week summer feeding program that ended Aug. 12, 4,600 breakfasts and 5,159 lunches were served, she noted.

“The supply chain shortages and distribution issues are going to be harsh in the Northeast,” Merrill said. “Expect to be paying a premium.”

In other business the guidance counselor position at Spruce Mountain High School was renamed to social worker and academic advisor. A new job description was approved by the board.

The high school has had an open guidance counselor position for quite some time, Principal TJ Plourde said. No one has applied and one college in the area doesn’t even have a student in the program, which will mean fewer applicants in the future, he noted.

A team developed the job description for the renamed position. A masters degree in social work is preferred with the job goal being to promote the ability of students to access their educational program and future career aspirations.

“Great job,” Director Elaine Fitzgerald said. “Anything we can do to support academics, students’ needs.”

“It’s going to be a great addition to our school,” Plourde said.

Directors also approved the purchase of a 12-passenger van from Bailey Brothers Ford in Livermore Falls for $37,014. Rowe Ford in Auburn submitted a quote of $46,695 while Home Auto Group in Farmington did not submit a bid.

The board approved selling a bus to Dixfield Salvage for $1,250. Transportation director Jim Shink had been asked to get scrapping prices. He said they usually range from $1,100 down.

There is a lot of work to take out the seats, not much metal, he noted. A local company gave an estimate of $600 to $800 while one in Oakland offered $500 he added.

