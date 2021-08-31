FARMINGTON — A Franklin County jury on Monday found a Wilton man not guilty of having unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching involving a girl under age 14 in 2018.

Nathan S. Wing, 44, was arrested in June 2019 and previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The jury’s decision followed a one-day trial before Judge Brent Davis.

 

