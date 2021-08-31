FARMINGTON — A Franklin County jury on Monday found a Wilton man not guilty of having unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching involving a girl under age 14 in 2018.
Nathan S. Wing, 44, was arrested in June 2019 and previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The jury’s decision followed a one-day trial before Judge Brent Davis.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Rangeley Friends of the Arts hires Michaela Beckmann as interim program specialist
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Androscoggin commissioners send proposed spending plan to Budget Committee
-
Business
UScellular donates 42 wireless hot spots, service to Boys & Girls Clubs
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston-Auburn schools begin new year with excitement, high energy
-
Sports
U.S. Open: Stephens cruise past Gauff, advances to third round