Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, Sept. 3, the supper will feature beans, red hot dogs, coleslaw, cornbread, and dessert for $9. Friday, Sept 10, the menu will feature Tenders & tots, pasta salad and dessert for $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would still like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

Cribbage

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 will once again be hosting cribbage night starting Wednesday Sept 8, at 6 p.m. The doors will be open at 6. The post is also planning several events and are working on a calendar to let the community know what are the coming events. The first being the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

Toy Run

JAY— The 25th Annual Whistle Stop trail Toy Run will take place on Sept. 11 rain or shine. The event is sponsored by Brettuns Wheelers, Canton trail Riders and Western Maine ATV clubs. Riders are asked to bring a toy (wrapped in plastic to protect from the elements) or a donation and meet at 7:30 a.m. across from McDonalds in the Jay Plaza or at the Whistle Stop Trailhead at 9 a.m. in West Farmington. The ride will leave Farmington at 10 a.m., ride to Canton and then back to Jay. Contact Bob Dalot at 897-2926, Brian Jordan at 357-4460 or Rene Grondin at 897-5501.

