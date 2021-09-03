FARMINGTON — After being only an intramural program in 2020, it was exciting for the Mt. Blue High School Cross Country team just to be participating in a meet with other schools. But it was even more thrilling for the team as they earned first place out of 16 schools competing in the Scott Lalibertie Invitational at Cony on Friday.

The Lalibertie race uses a unique scoring system where boys and girls scores are combined to determine the winner. The Mt. Blue girls had the top score overall. Emma Charles was 3rd with Bridget Reusch to lead the way for the Cougars. The team cemented their hold on first place as #3-#7 runners Brynne Robbins, Natalie McCarthy, Kamryn Joyce, Cassidy Hardy, and Moriah Reusch finished in a 12 second span in places 15-19.

While the girls team had plenty of varsity experience, the largely inexperienced boys team was the big surprise as they trailed only Messalonskee in the boys side of the team scoring. Cyrus Evans, a junior who transfered from Reno placed 7th overall with freshman Henri McCourt just behind in 8th to lead the team. Alex Hardy (19), Tomas Cundick (23), Eli Hoeft (27), Kodi Quimby (33), and Evan Wilcox (41) all finished in the top half of the boys field to solidify the team result.

A further testament to the team’s depth, was the performance of runners in the JV race. Mt. Blue runners Owen Heseltine, Sam Judkins, Daniel Dalton, and Milo Thompson-Voight were the first four across the line, with Noah Civiello (6), Ben Hilton (7), and Sam Goodspeed (12) also placing well.

For the girls JV Mt. Blue’s Nora McCourt and Abbie Cramer were the first two across the line. Brielle Tinker (5) and Addie Colello (7) also ran well.

The Cougars will next be in action, hosting a home meet on September 3.

