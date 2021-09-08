Sale
NORTH JAY — Sept. 11 – Sat. – Indoor/Outdoor Sale at the North Jay Grange #10 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lots of nice items, Clothing for the family, shoes, boots, coats, jackets, jewelry, small furniture, household goods, and much more. FMI -207-208-9225.
