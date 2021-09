Mount Abram Fall 2021 Athletic Schedule

As a friendly reminder we expect all fans to act responsibly and treat teams, coaches, opposing fans and officials with respect. Inappropriate behavior or remarks will NOT be tolerated and those responsible will be asked to leave the property. Let the players play…let the coaches coach…. and let the officials referee.

Cross Country

Friday 9/10 @ Telstar 4:15 Start

Friday 9/17 @ Winthrop 4:15 Start

Friday 9/24 @ UMA – MVC Preview 4:15 Start

Tuesday 9/28 @ Spruce 4:15 Start

Friday 10/1 Home vs. Dirigo//Madison 4:15 Start

Wednesday 10/6 @ Dirigo 4:15 Start

Saturday 10/16- MVC Championships @ UMA 11 a.m.

Saturday 10/23 States (Regional) @ Twin Brook 11 a.m.

Saturday 10/30 States @ Belfast Area High School 11 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday 9/7 v Telstar 6 p.m.

Thursday 9/9 @ Buckfield 4 p.m.

Tuesday 9/14 v. Mt. Valley 5:15/6:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/16 @ Dirigo 4 p.m.

Saturday 9/18 @ Wiscasset 6 p.m.

Monday 9/20 v. Madison 6 p.m.

Wednesday 9/22 @ Spruce 3:30 p.m.

Friday 9/24 v. Hall-Dale 5:15/6:30

Monday 9/27 v. Carrabec 6 p.m.

Wednesday 9/29 @ Monmouth/Winthrop 3:30 p.m.

Friday 10/1 v. Oak Hill (HOMECOMING) 4:00(JV)/5:30(V)

Tuesday 10/5 @ Carrabec 3:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/7 v. Dirigo 6 p.m. (Senior Night)

Wednesday 10/13 @ Oak Hill 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Thursday 9/2 vs. Winthrop (Sugarloaf) 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday 9/8 v. Oak Hill (Sugarloaf) 3:30 p.m.

Friday 9/10 @ Spruce (Turner Highlands) 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday 9/14 v. Monmouth (Sugarloaf) 3:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/16 @ Dirigo/Mt. Valley (Oakdale) 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday 9/21 @ Mt. Valley (Oakdale) 3:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/23 @ Kents Hill/Dirigo (Oakdale) 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday 9/28 MVC Playoffs @ TBD

Thursday 9/30 MVC Shootout TBD

Monday 10/4 MVC Qualifier TBD

Saturday 10/9 @ Natanis – States (Team/Individual)

Boys Soccer

Wednesday 9/8 v. Lisbon 5:15/6:30 p.m.

Friday 9/10 @ Mt. Valley 4/5:15 p.m.

Monday 9/13 v. Oak Hill 5:15/6:30 p.m.

Wednesday 9/15 v. Winthrop 6 p.m.

Friday 9/17 v. Carrabec 5:15/6:30

Saturday 9/18 @ Wiscasset 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday 9/21 @ Hall/Dale 3:30/5

Thursday 9/23 v. Monmouth 5:15/6:30 p.m.

Saturday 9/25 @ Dirigo 11 a.m.

Friday 10/1 v. Spruce (HOMECOMiNG) TBD (7:30)

Monday 10/4 @ Buckfield 3:30/5 p.m.

Wednesday 10/6 @ Lisbon 3:30/5 p.m.

Friday 10/8 @ Monmouth 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday 10/12 v. Buckfield 6 p.m. (Senior Night)

Mt. Abram Regional High School

1513 Salem Road

Salem Township, ME 04983

207-678-2701

Superintendent: Todd Sanders

Principal: Michelle Tranten

Athletic Director/Assistant Principal: Kristina Stevens

Athletic Trainer: Jeremy Starbird

Girls Varsity Soccer: Andrew Delcourt

Girls Assistant – Cortney Dunn

Boys Varsity Soccer: Darren Allen

Boys Assistant: Glenn Mirlocca

Boys JV: James Danala

Coaches for Golf: Zach Zondlo and Cross Country:Thomas Fiske

Schedules are subject to change

Facebook: @MTAathletics

Website: mtabram.msad58.org for all the latest updates

