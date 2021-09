Date Varsity Football Time

Fri. 9/3 @ Lawrence 7 p.m.

Fri. 9/10 Vs. Cony 7 p.m.

Fri. 9/17 Vs. Falmouth/Greely 7 p.m.

Fri. 9/24 @ Lewiston 7 p.m.

Fri. 10/1 Vs. Brewer 7 p.m.

Fri. 10/8 Vs. Brunswick 7 p.m.

Fri. 10/15 @ Messalonskee 7 p.m.

Fri. 10/22 @ Skowhegan 7 p.m.

Date JV Football Time

Mon. 8/30 @ Skowhegan 4 p.m.

Mon. 9/6 Vs. Lawrence 4 p.m.

Mon. 9/13 Vs. Bangor 6 p.m.

Mon. 9/20 Vs. Leavitt/Winthrop 4 p.m.

Mon. 9/27 Vs. Lewiston 4 p.m.

Mon. 10/4 @ Oak Hill TBD

Mon. 10/11 @ Oxford Hills 4 p.m.

Mon. 10/18 Vs. Messalonskee 4 p.m.

Date Field Hockey V JV

Tue. 9/7 @ Edward Little 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Thu. 9/9 @ Oxford Hills 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Sat. 9/11 Vs. Messalonskee 10 a.m. 11:30 a.m.

Tue. 9/14 Vs. Cony 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Thu. 9/16 @ Skowhegan 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Tue. 9/21 Vs. Mt. Ararat 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m.

Fri. 9/24 Vs. Bangor 4 p.m.

Tue. 9/28 @ Brunswick 3:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Thu. 9/30 @ Messalonskee 5 p.m. 6:15 p.m.

Sat. 10/2 @ Lewiston 7 p.m. 5 p.m.

Tue. 10/5 @ Brewer 3:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Thu. 10/7 Vs. Skowhegan 3:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Tue. 10/12 Vs. Oxford Hills 3:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Date Girls Soccer V JV

Wed. 9/8 @ Camden Hills 3:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Fri. 9/10 @ Lawrence 6 p.m. TBD

Mon. 9/13 @ Skowhegan 3:30 p.m. 5 p.m.

Thu. 9/16 Vs. Lawrence 6 p.m. TBD

Tue. 9/21 Vs. Messalonskee 6 p.m. 4 p.m.

Fri. 9/24 Vs. Hampden Academy 6 p.m. 4 p.m.

Tue. 9/28 @ Mt. Ararat 7 p.m. 5:15 p.m.

Thu. 9/30 Vs. Skowhegan 6 p.m. 4 p.m.

Tue. 10/5 @ Brewer 6 p.m. 4 p.m.

Sat. 10/9 Vs. Brunswick 1 p.m. 11 a.m.

Wed.10/13 @ Lewiston 7 p.m. 5 p.m.

Fri. 10/15 @ Bangor TBD

Tue. 10/19 Vs. Oxford Hills 6 p.m. 4 p.m.

Date Boys Soccer V

Wed. 8/25 @ Mt. Abram* 6:30pm

Thu. 8/26 Vs. Waterville* 4 p.m.

Tue. 8/31 Vs. Leavitt* 6 p.m.

Thu. 9/2 @ Edward Little 5 p.m.

Tue. 9/7 Vs. Camden Hills 6 p.m.

Thu. 9/9 Vs. Lawrence 6 p.m.

Tue. 9/14 Vs. Skowhegan 6 p.m.

Sat. 9/18 @ Lawrence 10 a.m.

Wed. 9/22 @ Messalonskee 7 p.m.

Sat. 9/25 @ Hampden Acad. 1 p.m.

Tue. 9/28 Vs. Mt. Ararat 6 p.m.

Fri. 10/1 @ Skowhegan 3:15 p.m.

Tue. 10/5 Vs. Brewer 6 p.m.

Fri. 10/8 @ Brunswick 3:30 p.m.

Tue.10/12 Vs. Lewiston 6 p.m.

Sat.10/16 Vs. Bangor 11 a.m.

Tue.10/19 @ Oxford Hills TBD

Date Golf Time

Thurs. 8/26 @ Mt. Ararat w/Edward Little (Brunswick Golf Club) 3 p.m.

Tue. 8/31 @ Messalonskee w/Skowhegan (Belgrade Golf Club) 3:30 p.m.

Thurs. 9/2 @ Lewiston w/Camden Hills 3:30 p.m.

Wed. 9/8 Vs. Messalonskee & Skowhegan 3:30 p.m.

Thur. 9/9 @ Skowhegan w/Messalonskee 3:30 p.m.

Mon. 9/13 Vs. Brunswick & Oxford Hills 3:30 p.m.

Wed. 9/15 @ Messalonskee w/Skowhegan (Belgrade Golf Club) 3:30 p.m.

Thurs 9/16 Vs. Skowhegan & Messalonskee 3:30 p.m.

Tue. 9/21 @ Skowhegan w/Messalonskee 3:30 p.m.

Date Cross Country (Girls Run 1st in ’21) Time

Sat. 9/11 @ Morse (Quabacook Relays) 10am

Fri. 9/17 @ Leavitt 4/4:30 p.m.

Thu. 9/23 @ Lincoln 4/4:30 p.m.

Sat. 10/2 @ Belfast – Festival of Champions (Troy Howard MS) 9:30 a.m.

Fri. 10/8 Mt. Blue Relays 4 p.m.

Sat. 10/16 KVAC Champ. @ Cony 12:30 p.m.

Sat. 10/23 MPA North Regional @ Belfast Middle School 11 a.m.

Tue. 10/26 Second Seven @ Edward Little 4 p.m.

Sat. 10/30 State Championship @ Belfast Middle School 11 a.m.

All dates and times are subject to change. Updated schedule will be on MBHS website under Student Life during the season.

