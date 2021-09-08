JAY — The Whistle Stop Trail Annual ATV Toy Run will be held rain or shine on September 11 and participants can meet near McDonald’s parking lot in Jay at 7:30 a.m. or at the end of the Whistle Stop Trail on the Town Farm Road at 9 a.m. Everyone must register between 8-9:45 a.m. Meal tickets will be handed out and we will sell raffle tickets at this time.

The past year has been a difficult one for families with children, as well as for anyone affected by Covid 19. The ATV Clubs will be selling hot coffee and donuts in Farmington. There will also be a 50/50 Raffle, Santa’s fun tickets at $5 each, a free BBQ, and remember, the toys stay in our local area

Again, this year, Santa will be leading the ride from the Farmington Park & Ride at 10 a.m. and it is a family event so bring the children. Participants can either bring a new toy (in a bag protected for dust) or a cash donation. All toys will be distributed locally by the Elk’s Club in Farmington as part of Operation Santa Claus to help families during the holidays.

At 10 a.m., Santa will lead the ATVs on the journey to deliver the toys to Canton. All ATV’s will head down the trail where local fire departments and police departments will help with road crossings to ensure the safety of the riders. For everyone’s safety please stay together as a group and no horseplay! By law, anyone under 18 must wear helmets. So, join the fun and do something nice for the children and families in the surrounding area.

If you have a questions or want to donate, please contact Bob Dalot 897-2926 Brian Jordan 357-4460 Rene Grondin 897-5501 Hope to see you there!

