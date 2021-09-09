FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is honored to be recognized by Washington Monthly’s 2021 annual college rankings as a top Bachelor’s College in the U.S., and the top Maine College to make the list. It has also been named a Best Bang for the Buck College in the Northeast.

In its ranking of top Bachelor’s Colleges, Washington Monthly ranked Farmington as the No. 4 public Bachelor’s College, or No. 16 overall out of 248 ranked public and private bachelor’s colleges in the U.S.

The total score is a combination of three equally-weighted metrics including social mobility, research and community and national service. According to the ranking methodology, this means that top-ranked colleges need to be excellent across the full breadth of the measures, rather than excelling in just one measure.

Washington Monthly also named UMF as a Best Bang for the Buck College in the Northeast. Colleges named to this category are being recognized for helping students of modest means attain marketable degrees at affordable prices. The independent magazine rankings recognized UMF as the No. 27 public college or No. 60 out of 393 ranked public and private colleges in the Northeast.

“We are so proud to receive this national recognition of Farmington’s values and its commitment to creating a pathway for our students to be successful in life and their chosen careers,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “A quality college education provides students with not only knowledge and skills, but also the confidence and determination to invest them in their future and their community’s future.”

This is the 12th year in a row that UMF has been recognized by Washington Monthly as a smart, well-run college that helps students earn a high-quality diploma at an affordable price while instilling in them a sense of service.

The Washington Monthly College Rankings are based on a final sample of 1,466 colleges including public, private non-profit and for-profit colleges. The top college rankings are grouped by Carnegie classification while the Best Bang for the Buck rankings are organized by region.

