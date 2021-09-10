FARMINGTON — The Western Maine ATV, Canton Trail Riders and the Brettun’s Wheelers ATV Clubs will sponsor the 25th annual Whistle Stop Trail ATV Toy Run Saturday, Sept 11 rain or shine. Last year’s ride was technically cancelled due to COVID 19, but a shortened ride was held with Lisbon Hardcore Riders donating toys and money.

Riders may gather at Jay Plaza and ride to the Park & Ride in West Farmington, where the ride will begin at 10 a.m. Participant must get a meal ticket before the ride and register Everyone must register between 8-9:45, meal tickets will be handed out, and raffle tickets for the 50/50 Raffle and Santa’s fun tickets ($5 each) will be sold at this time.

The ride will start from West Farmington to Wilton. Police officers or Fire Dept personnel will stop traffic for riders to cross Route 4 and participants will regroup at the Jay Plaza parking area, before heading to Canton to leave the toys with the Elks Club for Operation Santa Claus. The riders will be escorted over the POW/MIA Memorial Bridge to the trail head leading to Canton. at the end of the ride, a free barbecue will be held. Winners of the raffles will be announced before the BBQ.

For everyone’s safety please stay together as a group and no horseplay! By law, anyone under 18 must wear helmets.

For more information please call Bob Dalot at 897-2926, Rene Grondin at 897-5501, or Brian Jordan 357-4460.

