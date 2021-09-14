REGION — The Maine State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management late last month unveiled its annual ranking for “The Best Places to Work in Maine,” with 100 employers making the 2021 list, many of them with a presence locally.
The local winners by size include:
Small employers (15-49 U.S. employees)
Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union
Main-Land Development Consultants Inc.
Senior Planning Center Inc.
Medium-size employers (50-249 U.S. employees)
SeniorsPlus
University Credit Union
Large employers (250 or more U.S. employees)
Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice
Bangor Savings Bank
Hammond Lumber Co.
