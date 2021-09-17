To The Editor:

The Covid-19 Pandemic has put a financial strain on many Mainers, and for some that means struggling to pay rent and utility costs. On August 26, the US Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary eviction ban that was put in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Through federal funding there are local and state resources available to help.

Maine’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program provides rental and utility relief payments to help eligible renters. In order to qualify for the program, the tenant must meet the following criteria:

The household income must meet certain income limits. Limits vary by location and household size.

One or more people in the household has experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

The household has had a hard time paying for rent or utilities.

You can apply and learn more about this program by visiting Mainehousing.org or by calling the Maine Housing office at 1-800-452-4668. If you know someone who might benefit from the Maine’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, please share this important information so they can apply right away.

Linda Dougherty

Bangor

filed under: