BATH — The Mt. Blue High School cross country team had an excellent day at the Quabacook Relays in Bath as the girls team finished second and the boys team placed third in a nine team field on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The race is run in “waves” with each team running their first through seventh runners in separate races over a shorter course, with the lowest score (based on finishing position for each runner) determining the winner.

It was a tight three team battle among the girls, with the final tally showing Cape Elizabeth in first with 10 points, followed by Mt. Blue with 15 and Brunswick with 21.

For Mt. Blue, the biggest highlight was freshman Cassidy Hardy winning the fifth wave. Kamryn Joyce, Nora McCourt, Brynne Robbins, and Bridget Reusch each placed second in their wave, with Moriah Reusch and Emma Charles placing third in their races.

On the boys side, it was an even closer battle for first place with Brunswick edging Cape Elizabeth 11-13. Mt. Blue was able to take third place with 22 points, just ahead of Mt. Ararat with 29 points.

The top finish for the boys was Kodi Quimby placing second in the seventh wave. Eli Hoeft, Tomas Cundick, Alex Hardy, and Henri McCourt each took third in their races, while Carson Zundel and Cyrus Evans placed fourth in their waves.

The Mt. Blue JV’s also had a good day. The boys team placed second, led by Evan Wilcox in sixth place and Owen Heseltine, Daniel Dalton, and Milo Thompson-Voight bunching places 11-13. The girls did not score a full team, but got outstanding performances from Lucinda Carroll in second place and Abby Cramer in sixth place.

