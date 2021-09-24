AUGUSTA – Rep. Scott Landry, D-Farmington, earned the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine 2021 President’s Award for Legislative Service. The award was announced at the organization’s annual banquet earlier this month.

“As a lifetime member of the Sportsmen’s Alliance of Maine and lifelong outdoorsman, it has been a highlight of my legislative service to serve on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. During that time, I have been proud to work with SAM on our shared goals of protecting our state’s outdoor heritage and acting as good stewards of our fisheries and wildlife resources,” said Landry. “It’s really an honor to be recognized by SAM with this award.”

Landry is House chair of the Legislature’s Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. He has served on the committee for three years. During that time, he has worked on a variety of issues, including preserving critical whitetail deer habitat, protecting and expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation and supporting Maine’s rural economy.

Landry is serving his second term in the Maine House and represents both Farmington and New Sharon. In addition to serving as House chair of the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee, he is a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee.

