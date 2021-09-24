FARMINGTON — Franklin County Adult Education has just added several classes. The offerings a range from high school diploma course to personal enrichment classes as well as business and skills training. Browse all of the classes at https://rsd9.coursestorm.com/browse

Writing fiction and non-fiction with Thomas Kane. $45. Oct 5 – Nov 9. Tuesday from 5 – 7 p.m., at the Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington. 207-778-3460

Whether you are working on your first novel or your latest magazine article, you know that one of the most valuable things any writer can have is feedback. Another is support. This workshop offers both, along with seminars on such topics as finding inspiration, performing research, organizing one’s ideas, using words powerfully and approaching publishers. The group leader, Dr. Thomas M. Kane, has published 27 books and has extensive experience teaching writing.

PIYO with Charlee Briggs. $45. Oct. 4 – Nov. 8. Monday from 6 – 7 p.m. Mallett School, 116 Middle Street, Farmington, in the gym

Who says you have to jump, grunt, strain, and punish your body to get amazing results from your workout? Not with PiYo! This class combines the muscle-sculpting, core firming benefits of Pilates with the strength and flexibility advantages of yoga. We crank up the speed to deliver a true fat burning, workout that leaves your body looking long, lean, and incredibly defined. Suitable for all levels!

Trail Bike Maintenance with Todd Richard. $45. Wednesday, Oct 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington. 207-778-3460

Need help on the trail? We’ve got you covered! We will cover pre-ride checks, trailside repairs, and after-ride maintenance. No more walks back to the car!

Spanish 101 with Diane Parker. $60. Thursdays Oct 14 – Nov 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Adult Learning Center, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington. 207-778-3460.

Students will speak, read and write useful phrases in Spanish. Class will approach the language in terms of travel or workplace. If there is an interest in a more specific need, it will be addressed. Each class introduces vocabulary, phrases and students will practice speaking and writing the vocabulary, as well as recognizing the terms when seen in print. Students should bring a notebook and writing utensil. Students will be practicing in pairs and groups as well as with me.

