Savory Tex- Mex Corn Pancakes

These savory pancakes are a fun new twist at breakfast but also make a great meal anytime! Sub maple syrup for the salsa for a different kind of sweet pancake!

Time: 20 minutes; Serves: 2

Ingredients:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 eggs

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3/4 cup corn, about 1 ear

1/2 cup cheddar cheese, grated (optional)

Ready-made salsa and sour cream (optional)

Directions:

1. Mix the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, and salt into a large bowl.

2. In a separate bowl, mix the milk, eggs, and butter.

3. Mix the wet and dry ingredients. Make sure not to over mix.

4. Add the corn and cheese (optional) into the mixture.

5. Heat a pan over medium heat. Add just a bit of butter.

6. Pour 1/4 cup of the mixture into the pan. Cook until the surface starts to bubble and the bottom is golden brown (~ 2-3 minutes).

7. Flip the pancake and cook the other side until the bottom is golden brown (~ 1-2 minutes).

8. Add your optional salsa and sour cream for a savory dish, or your favorite maple syrup for a sweet bite.

