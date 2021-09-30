Josephine, Female, Pitbull Mix, Senior: Meet Josephine! This sweet ol’ gal has so much love to give. Josephine is a quiet and well behaved lady who loves going for walks and being outdoors, loves belly rubs, and loves to cuddle right up to anyone… she doesn’t seem to know what strangers are. She greets new people with nothing but love. Josephine seems to be indifferent about the other animals here at the shelter. She’d love to meet your current dog companion to see if they could be friends!

