WELD — Efforts are underway to return a full or queen size quilt to its owner.

The handmade quilt is stitched from strips of white fabric with a red pattern and a solid red fabric. Thought unrepairable because many of the seams had come apart, it was brought to the transfer station during the summer of either 2019 or 2020.

The quilt was rescued by Kim Lafreniere, who can’t remember when it was left. She took it home, repaired and washed it.

A Sept. 8 post by Lafreniere on the “You Know You’re From Weld, Maine, if” Facebook page notes, “This is a lovely handmade full size quilt. I have repaired it and would like to get it returned to the family it came from if possible.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, an email from Town Clerk Carol Cochran indicated the owners haven’t been found yet. The quilt is now at the Town Office should anyone recognize it.

“I’m not the story here,” Lafreniere wrote when contacted about the quilt. “I have put out a flyer and would love to see it returned to the rightful owners. Someone worked a long time making this heirloom.”

Weld Town Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday 3-6 p.m. The phone number is 207-585-2348.

