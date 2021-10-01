FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue High School boys and girls cross country teams both took 2nd place in a field of seven schools in a cross country meet at Lincoln Academy on Thursday.

Cyrus Evans of Mt. Blue placed first overall in the boys race as the Cougar boys placed behind an excellent Messalonskee team, but well ahead of a very good Lincoln Academy team to take 2nd place.

Other top runners for Mt. Blue were Henri McCourt (7), Eli Hoeft (9), Alex Hardy (12), Tomas Cundick (13), Kodi Quimby (21), and Owen Heseltine (25).

The girls team had a tough one point loss to Lincoln Academy. Leading the way for Mt. Blue was Emma Charles in 2nd place. Other top runners for the Cougars were Brynne Robbins (7), Nora McCourt (8), Natalie McCarthy (10), Cassidy Hardy (14), Lucinda Carroll (15), and Kamryn Joyce (16).

