FARMINGTON — While the 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) Kickoff won’t happen until January, Blue Crew is already preparing for the new season.

“This year’s FIRST game is called FIRST Forward and has a theme of transportation,” Blue Crew member Emily Hammond wrote in a recent email. “The teaser talks about travel via land, and air. Another more obscure form of transportation that is described is mental transport to other worlds through film. As always, these teasers are quite vague and don’t reveal any details of what the upcoming game will actually look like.”

“Transportation drives us forward – impacting economies, bridging cultures, and making us all more globally interconnected,” the FRC website states. “FIRST® Robotics Competition teams will be challenged to reimagine the future of safe, high-speed travel and lightning-fast deliveries through innovative engineering, creative thinking, and teamwork in 2022 RAPID REACTSM presented by The Boeing Company.”

FIRST® (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs. It is now universally recognized as the leading, not-for-profit STEM (science, technology. electronics and mathematics) engagement program for kids worldwide.

Blue Crew Robotics Team 6153 is based at the Mt. Blue Campus and has access to Foster Career and Technical Education Center’s vocational education facilities.

There are 24 team members currently, 16 of whom are new, Hammond noted. “Only five have been part of a regular FIRST season,” she wrote. “As of now, more and more students are approaching me with interest in the team so I predict that our numbers will only grow as the season continues.”

In person competitions have not been held since March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, team members met in advisor Richard Wilde’s room to disassemble the 2019 robot “Hatchcalibur”.

“I’ll explain all the different components,” mentor Cam Hammond said. “Everything here is what you’ll use on the new robot come January.”

Pointers on building safety were provided by Finnegan “Finn” Zimmerschied. “Long hair needs to be put up,” she said. “Use tools as they are meant to. If you don’t know how a tool works, have a mentor do it. If you have questions, talk to someone don’t just go in there blindly.”

Wearing safety glasses and requiring at least two people to lift the robot were other safety measures that must be followed, Zimmerschied said.

As work on the robot began, Cam Hammond explained how the wireless router functioned. On the competition floor a robot is known by its radio or router, he said. The radio can be connected through a laptop but while in competitions, wired ethernet is used.

“Wireless will actually disrupt the field, so we have to plug in directly to our laptops if we want to make any changes or if we want to test something, we can plug in our driver,” Cam said. “It creates a network on the robot.”

Blue Crew was invited to Aerospace Fest in Concord, New Hampshire, on Sept. 4. Five team members and three mentors attended.

“Due to COVID restrictions, the event was held outside the Mcauliffe-Shepard Discovery Center,” Emily Hammond noted. “It was a beautiful day to share what we knew with the visitors. We were one of two FRC teams, the other being Team 5813, Morpheus, who is the resident team of Concord, NH.

“Our main goal for this event was to spread knowledge of FIRST robotics and our team. On display we had our 3D printed robots; R2 Blue2, Robbie, and R2 Jr,” she wrote. “We also had our competition robot, Juggernaut. The kids were having a great time learning about our robot and our competitions as well as trying to catch the balls that it threw to them. Their enthusiasm as I was explaining how our robot worked was heartwarming.

“It’s always awesome to see kids interested in STEM,” Emily continued. “Everyone was so excited to see the robots and the parents were relieved that we could occupy their kids for a little while. By the end of the day, kids were running around with R2 Blue2 hats and buttons. Although our stand was busy, we also got to explore the event and learn a lot. It was truly fascinating and we’ve already been invited to attend next year as well!”

