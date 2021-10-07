WILTON — Energy is flowing again at Wilson Stream Business Park with the recent opening of Maine Sports Factory and Stand Strong. More recreational facilities at the park are also in the works.

Maine Sports Factory, located at the Wilton end of the park is owned and operated by Rob and Kristina Dippner. Their indoor baseball-and-softball facility offers two 55’ batting cages, a pitching tunnel and a back arena space for training purposes. Rapsodo, a modern baseball technology for tracking speeds and other information for pitching and hitting is available. Pitching machines for baseball and softball are also onsite.

Having played since he was eight, Rob Dippner has coached youth and is in his fifth year coaching at the high school level with about 10 years coaching experience.

“The goal is to offer individual or group lessons, workshops and travel opportunities in the summer,” he said. “We want to be competitive with other facilities in the area, give our community a baseball experience we haven’t had before.”

Other features are a baseball style concession stand and a small area to purchase baseball and softball items such as batting gloves and grips.

“It’s amazing where it came from in eight weeks,” Dippner said. “It was dirt and storage then. The day I spray painted, I got really excited.

“I’m excited to be in the same property as Stand Strong, a state of the art facility,” he added.

For more information call Rob at 207-860-8131, email [email protected] or visit the Maine Sports Factory Facebook or Instagram page.

Stand Strong is found on the Farmington end of Wilson Stream Business Park. It is owned and operated by Shelby Downing.

Downing has a Master’s degree in kinesiology, the study of human movement.

“That’s why I left so much open space,” she said. “Most gyms use machines, I like to teach people to move.”

Downing has worked with 10 year olds to men and women in their 60s and 70s. She has coached high school to world-class athletes.

Growing up in The Forks, Downing raced kayaks on the Kennebec River. Her coach wanted her to get stronger so she joined a gym.

“Within six months I was breaking records in teenage power lifting,” Downing said. “From there I traveled and competed all over the world.”

Flags from countries she has competed or coached in adorn the walls at Stand Strong. Downing has seven world championships in power lifting.

She has more than 30 years experience in strengthening and conditioning.

“The opening of Stand Strong is the coming together of my life experiences as a scholar, international level coach and athlete, entrepreneur and as a mother,” Downing wrote in a letter to members. “It is my hope that Stand Strong will not only be a place where people improve their personal health and wellness and reach fitness goals, but also a place where we build community. Together, we are always stronger!”

Open to ideas or suggestions for classes, Downing is looking forward to working with everyone.

For more information on Stand Strong, call 207-860-0766, email [email protected] or look for Stand Strong Sports Performance on Facebook or Instagram.

Wilson Stream Business Park at 833 Route 2 East is owned by John and Corey Black. It was formerly the Wilton Tannery.

“With the old tannery starting to see new light we are excited to see two new business already off to a great start,” John Black said. “With the Stand Strong gym and The Maine Sports Factory already in place, local athletes will be able to train year round in order to compete at a higher level.”

Over the next few months, the Blacks are planning the next phase which will include an outdoor ice hockey rink, indoor archery, and axe throwing.

“We envision courts for pickle ball and basketball, lanes for horse shows and corn hole,” Black said. “This truly will be a location the entire family can enjoy.”

Tenants to occupy space for an indoor café along with other vacant areas of the property are also welcome.

For more information about Wilson Stream Business Park call John Black at 207-491-4842 or email [email protected]

