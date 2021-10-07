LIVERMORE FALLS — A local man and a Brunswick woman were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after police found crack cocaine and methamphetamine in an apartment at 34 Bemis St., police Lt. Joseph Sage said Thursday.

Responding to a report of a disturbance at the apartment about 9 a.m., Sage found Duane Hanson, 31, and Rianna Holbrook, 32, along with 19 grams of methamphetamine and about nine grams of crack cocaine and $1,200 of suspected drug proceeds.

Holbrook had two arrest warrants related to methamphetamine and violation of condition of release, Sage said. While she was getting ready to be taken to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, Hanson allegedly opened a side door and Holbrook fled from the residence.

Maine State Police Trooper Adam Fillebrown and his K-9 tracked her to another residence on Bemis Street.

Hanson was arrested on felony charges of unlawful trafficking in crack cocaine, unlawful possession of crack cocaine, aiding an escape and violation condition of release, Sage said.

Holbrook was arrested on felony charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, violation condition of release, unlawful trafficking in methamphetamine, escape and the two warrants, Sage said.

The two were being held without bail Thursday, according to a corrections officer at the Androscoggin County Jail.

Convictions for violating condition of release, escape, aiding an escape and unlawful possession are each punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. A conviction for unlawful trafficking is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: