FARMINGTON — At 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, University of Maine and High Peaks Alliance will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the fully accessible trail off Front Street.

The ribbon cutting will be held at the trailhead off Front Street in Farmington, adjacent to the Big Sky Grille and the Better Living Center. The Accessible Trails Project included trailhead road signage, trail rerouting and increased accessibility, according to High Peaks Alliance Executive Director Brent West.

Information about the collaboration between the High Peaks Alliance and UMF, the purpose and progress of the project and future directions for expanded accessibility of trail systems within Franklin County will be shared. Around 4:30 p.m., the event will move to Uno Mas at 147 Pleasant Street for a social gathering, West noted.

Part of the UMF Prescott Fields trail system, assistance on the trail renovation was provided by High Peaks Alliance. Earlier this year, the Alliance secured $50,000 from the Northern Forest Center to make improvements that will accommodate people with disabilities, families with strollers and walkers of all ages. Work on the trail began in July.

The trail was identified as a need by UMF faculty. UMF associate professor and newest Alliance board member Gina Oswald helped write grants for the project.

“The preexisting trail consisted of prolific roots that are tripping and wheelchair hazards, very steep sections, and several low-lying areas that generally remained mud pits throughout the spring and summer,” Oswald noted last month. “In addition, the trail had no viable access to the trailheads for people with disabilities. To improve accessibility, our project rerouted one of the existing trails from low-lying areas.”

“The project also repurposed an unused town parking area and built a .51-mile crushed stone fully-accessible trail to the banks of the Sandy River,” West noted. “The accessible trail reroutes around steep areas and, through the compaction of stone aggregate, the trail surface is wide and stable. Renovations were funded through grants from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, Maine Timberland Trust, Northern Forest Center, Libra Foundation and Franklin Savings Bank.”

Beginning at the south end of Front Street, the trail meanders through a silver maple forest leading to a local swimming hole on the Sandy River. From there the trail continues on to connect to the public parking area near Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

Several UMF students assisted on the trail project. The trail is used by a variety of UMF classes.

