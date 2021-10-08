FARMINGTON — Continuing its series of Community Walks, United Way will host a fall foliage walk on the Stone Soup Gardens trail in Farmington on Sunday, October 17 starting at 1 p.m. The public is invited, and there is no cost. The Stone Soup Gardens Trail is located at 482 Farmington Falls Road, on property of Oliver House, a home operated by the LEAP, Inc. The trailhead and parking area is at the end of a gravel driveway, across from the Falls Road Veterinary Clinic and adjacent to Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Services. The driveway has an Oliver House – Stone Soup Gardens sign.

Welcoming walkers will be Lisa Laflin, Executive Director of UWTVA; Darryl Wood, Executive Director of LEAP; and Doug Dunlap, local outdoor writer. The trail system offers two loops of approximately one-half mile each, which pass through hardwood and softwood forest, open fields, and an orchard. Terrain is moderately sloping. Views extend west over the Sandy River Valley toward hills south of Farmington in the direction of Chesterville. Peak or near-peak foliage conditions are expected. Benches at the trailhead, and along the trail provide opportunities to take a break from walking, perhaps have a snack, and enjoy the surroundings.

Following a welcome and orientation to the route at 1 p.m., walkers may proceed on their own, or may walk in the company of others. Walkers should bring drinking water; footwear for a pathway that can be slippery in spots in wet conditions; and a snack if desired. CDC guidelines will be followed. Please, no pets at this event. Stone Soup Gardens is open to the public seven days per week.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call 778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept current on programs and initiatives that are up coming.

