LIVERMORE — The Washburn-Norlands Living History Center is collaborating with Story Trails of Maine on an interactive adventure to “solve a mystery.”

The adventure will include puzzles, activities, and escape-room elements “infused with the history of the (Washburn) family.” Visitors will participate in the adventure via Story Trails of Maine’s mobile app as they are sent across the Living History Center’s grounds.

Joe Musumeci, co-creator of Story Trails of Maine, said Norlands is the ideal place to host the adventure because they can utilize the center’s extensive history for a “more interactive adventure.”

Musumeci praised Norlands leaders for being “open to doing new things.” Musumeci said he’s faced hurdles trying to collaborate elsewhere because of the modern nature of Story Trails of Maine.

Musumeci said the experience is an “all ages adventure.” Alongside “family activities,” adult groups can “focus … on the history” directed along by guides and historical interpreters.

The Story Trails of Maine-Norlands collaboration will run on Saturdays and Sundays Oct. 16-31., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $23 per person for groups of three, $20 per person for groups of four or more. Children 14 years or younger can participate for free.

More information can be found at https://storytrailsme.com/maine/norlands/ or on their app.

