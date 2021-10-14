FARMINGTON — A Wilton man who has operated several medical care facilities was indicted Thursday on a charge of endangering the welfare of a dependent person.

According to a Franklin County grand jury indictment, Irving Faunce, 74, is accused of intentionally or knowingly endangering the welfare of a Farmington woman.

The charge is from the Maine Attorney General’s Healthcare Crimes Unit. Senior Detective Jeffrey Wrigley investigated the case.

Faunce was appointed executive director of Woodlands Memory Care Center in Farmington in the spring of 2017, which was expected to open that fall, according to the Portland Press Herald.

He no longer works at the center.

Faunce was also appointed in 2015 as administrator of Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, according to Maplecrest’s Facebook page. Faunce has operated facilities around the state during his career.

A summons is to be issued on the charge, according to the grand jury report.

A conviction for endangering the welfare of a dependent person is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

Attempts to reach Faunce were unsuccessful on Thursday.

John Burke, who is handling the prosecution, said Thursday in an email that he had nothing to add beyond what’s in the public record.

