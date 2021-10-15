Sales

NORTH JAY — Saturday, October 16, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., North Jay Grange is having an Indoor Outdoor sale with more nice clothing for family, household goods, small furniture, more books, puzzles. FMI – 208-9225, 645-4400

NORTH JAY — November 6, Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Annual Christmas Holiday sale combined with a food sale. Holiday crafts, gifts, Christmas decorations, new hats, mittens, scarfs for the family. Winter clothing. Lots of new and gently used items. FMI – 208-9225, 645-4400

CHESTERVILLE — There will be a “Bake Sale” on Tuesday, November 2, beginning at 8 a.m. when the polls open at the Chesterville Town Office at 409 Dutch Gap Road and will continue until the food is gone. Covid 19 protocols will be followed. This event is put on by the North Chesterville Extension Homemakers. FMI 778-3156.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, October 15, the supper will feature roast chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy peas, cranberry sauce and gingerbread for $9. On Oct. 22, the menu feature potato and sausage casserole, salad and dessert for $9. Meals begins serving at 5 p.m. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal.

EAST WILTON — On Saturday, October 16, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, will be offering a Takeout/Pickup meal from 5 to 6 p.m. The meal will be roast pork with gravy, potatoes, vegetable, rolls, and chocolate cake. $9 for adults and $5 for those under the age of 12. Meal reservations by Thursday, October 14 at 5 p.m. would be appreciated. To reserve meals please call Alan Morison – 645-4366; Robert Lawrence -778-2354 or Alvin McDonald – 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 per meal.

Coat closet



WILTON — Free warm coats for adults and children are available now and throughout the winter from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton. Most coats come from Salvation Army and are lightly used and dry cleaned. Call 645-2639 to make an appointment. Please leave a message if we are not available. Masks must be worn inside church. St Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St, Wilton. www.stlukeswilton.org. Contact Information: Phone: 207-645-2639

Trunk or Treat

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary in Jay will be hosting a “Trunk or Treat” for the community on October 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Post’s parking lot. So, dress up your little hob goblins and come up and join in the fun.

The Auxiliary is also planning a Thanksgiving Pie Sale by pre-order only. The choices are Chocolate, Pumpkin, and apple. Pre-orders will begin November 8 thru the 19. Pie pickup will be November 22 and 23, if need be, from 10 a.m.to 2. p.m. Last year’s sale was a huge success, and we are hoping for another.

We are also continuing our Friday night take-out suppers. In November and December, we will be doing a soup and sandwich theme every week including dessert. The price is $9. The Post and Auxiliary would like to thank all of you for your continued support!

